Mobile BI Market: Key Companies Profile, Market Share by 2027

Report Title: Mobile BI Market Research Report 2020-2027 | Market Size, Share, Technologies, Trends, Growth Patterns, Investments, CAGR

Introduction , Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) is a branch of Business Intelligence comprised present and historical data that allows the organizations to access business information, data, and interpret them anyplace at anytime, to develop insights without the skills required for data science and analytics. , Nowadays, business organizations are heavily investing in developing a technological environment where the data reporting and analysis becomes fast and easy. Mobile BI also enables the sharing of real-time data with their desired sources. For instance, manufacturing sectors require real-time access to the process for better efficiency. Employees working in the field need to access the real-time data for the achievement of their objectives efficiently and effectively. , However, the increase in demand for BYOD in business organizations, the surging need for real-time reporting data analysis, and the rising awareness regarding the IoT among consumers are expected to drive the market over the forecast period., The global Mobile BI market was valued at 3.54 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to USD 12.42 billion with a 23.29% CAGR by 2022

Key Players: –

IBM corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.),Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),MicroStrategy (U.S.),SAS Institute (U.S.), Tableau Software(U.S.), Information Builders (U.S.),TIBCO Software Inc.(U.S.), Yellowfin International Pty Ltd(Australia), and Qlik (U.S.).

Target Audience

Mobile BI manufacturers

Mobile BI Suppliers

Mobile BI companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Mobile BI

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Mobile BI Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Mobile BI market, by Type

6 global Mobile BI market, By Application

7 global Mobile BI market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Mobile BI market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

