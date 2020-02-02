Mobile BI Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- SAS Institute, Information Builders, IBM Corporation, SAP, Microstrategy

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Mobile BI Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Mobile BI market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Mobile BI market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Mobile BI players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Mobile BI industry situations. According to the research, the Mobile BI market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Mobile BI market.

Global Mobile BI Market was valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.31 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Mobile BI Market include:

SAS Institute

Information Builders

IBM Corporation

SAP

Microstrategy

orporated

Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd

Qlik Technologies

Tibco Software

Oracle Corporation

Tableau Software