Mobile banking Market Share and Size study, by Type (Condenser, Evaporator, and Water Coil), Application (Automotive, HVAC, Commercial Refrigeration) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2025
Mobile banking is a banking service used by individuals to make transactions through telecommunication devices like tablets, smartphones and more. Mobile banking also provides numerous services such as access to financial information, content services, investment advice, customer support etc. to its users. The mobile banking market is primarily driven by technological enhancements coupled with surging number of mobile phone users. However, security issues associated with the mobile banking is expected to hamper the market growth. On the other hand, growth in subscribers of mobile banking in emerging economies represents significant growth opportunities for the global market.
The regional analysis of global Mobile Banking market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to growth in usage of smartphones in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.
Major market player included in this report are:
Aepona Limited
Barclays Africa Group Limited
Comviva Technologies Limited
C-SAM Inc.
Luup International Ltd.
Google Inc.
Obopay Inc.
Sybase Inc.
Union M-Banking
PayPal Mobile
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. .
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
IOS
Android
Windows
By End User:
Individual
Enterprise
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Mobile Banking Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
