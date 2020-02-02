Mobile Application Security Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- VMWare (EMC), Lookout, Symantec Corporation, Airpatrol Corporation, Trend Micro

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Mobile Application Security Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Mobile Application Security market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Mobile Application Security market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Mobile Application Security players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Mobile Application Security industry situations. According to the research, the Mobile Application Security market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Mobile Application Security market.

Global Mobile Application Security Market was valued at USD 1026.89 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8196.29 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.96% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Mobile Application Security Market include:

VMWare (EMC)

Lookout

Symantec Corporation

Airpatrol Corporation

Trend Micro

Kaspersky Lab

McAfee (Intel Security)

Avast Software S.R.O.

Mobileiron