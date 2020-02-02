Mobile Anti-Malware Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Sophos, Kaspersky Lab, Mcafee, Symantec Corporation, AVG Technologies

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Mobile Anti-Malware Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Mobile Anti-Malware market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Mobile Anti-Malware market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Mobile Anti-Malware players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Mobile Anti-Malware industry situations. According to the research, the Mobile Anti-Malware market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Mobile Anti-Malware market.

Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market was valued at USD 3.17 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.25% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2998&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=001

Key players in the Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market include:

Sophos

Kaspersky Lab

Mcafee

Symantec Corporation

AVG Technologies

Avast Software S.R.O.

Bitdefender

ESET

Spol. S.R.O.

Lookout