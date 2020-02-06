Mobile And Wearable Gaming Technologies Market – Generate Massive Revenue In Upcoming Future 2016–2021

The global market for Mobile and Wearable Gaming will grow from $39.0 billion in 2016 to $65.4 billion by 2021 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% for the period of 2016-2021.

Report Scope:

The global mobile and wearable gaming market is a lucrative market that is being driven by the availability of a wide range of games, a rising number of smartphone users, and technological advancement and innovation. The future of the gaming market looks promising due to the introduction of VR technology and smartwatch gaming applications across the globe. Involvement of key players such as Apple, Samsung, Facebook, Google, HTC, and other key players has created significant scope for the market. Rising smartphone industries and rising demand for a variety of games across the globe have boosted the market considerably. Gaming market players collaborate, make alliances, merge with other gaming companies, invest in R&D, and regularly launch new gaming products for various genres to stay competitive. The rising entry of new players and rising number of start-ups in the gaming industry will create considerable opportunity for mobile and wearable gaming due to introduction of innovative games and mobile applications. The rising popularity of series games, VR-based games and increasing number of mobile games players across the globe create significant scope for the market. Smartphone users and broadband/internet adoption will boost mobile and wearable gaming across the globe. Promotion and advertisement of movies through games is a key business strategy to reach a wide market.

To provide a better understanding of the market, in this report the market is segmented by platform, operating system, genre, age group, and region. The new technologies and gaming applications which are widely adopted across the globe are also covered at length.

The major geographic regions covered in the report are North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Italy, France, Germany, and Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, India) and the rest of world (RoW) (Russia, Brazil, Middle East, Africa). Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The study covers the global market for mobile and wearable gaming. The selection of the countries which are included in this report was mainly based on the total revenue generated. Major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India.

The competitive landscape of the global market for mobile and wearable gaming is discussed at length. Major companies involved in mobile and wearable gaming are profiled in the report, with a description of their product portfolios and recent developments. All categories are discussed in detail, describing each segment, identifying current popular games in the market, measuring market size, identifying market drivers, forecasting for 2016 to 2021, and assessing the competitors and competitor market shares.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global mobile and wearable gaming market

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

– A look at market driving factors, such as the emergence of low-cost smartphones with high-end features, more gaming startups focused on wearable technology, and rapid growth of the smartphone and tablets markets

– Breakdowns of the market by platform, region, operating system, age group, and genre

– Coverage of the recent developments in mobile and wearable gaming, and market trends, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Profiles of major players in the industry

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction …………………………………………………………………………….. 1

Study Goals and Objectives…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1

Reasons for Doing This Study ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2

Scope of Report …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2

Information Sources …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 3

Methodology ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 3

Geographic Breakdown ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4

Analyst’s Credentials ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 8

Related BCC Research Reports………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 8

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights …………………………………………………………… 10

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background ………………………………………….. 13

Technological Advancement and Innovation in the Mobile and Wearable Gaming Industry ……………….. 13

Virtual Reality ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 13

Augmented Reality …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 13

Cloud Computing ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 13

Wearable Technology ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 14

Adoption of Virtual Reality Technology in Gaming …………………………………………………………………………. 14

Rising Global Adoption of Smart Phones and Mobile Devices …………………………………………………………. 16

Increased Global Adoption of Broadband Internet Services ……………………………………………………………. 18

Global Distribution of Freemium Services to Attract Gamers ………………………………………………………….. 19

Health-Related Concerns ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 21

Confusion Between Virtual and Actual Reality …………………………………………………………………………… 21

Obesity …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 21

Gaming Thumb ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 22

Aggressive Behavior ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 22

Backaches ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 22

Migraines ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 22

Vision Complications ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 22

Eating Irregularities ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 23

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome …………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 23

Sleep Disturbances …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 23

Death ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 23

High Cost of Gaming Development ………………………………………………………………………………………………. 24

Piracy ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 25

The Switch to Freemium Model ……………………………………………………………………………………………….. 25

Remote Server Connections …………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 25

Social Consequences ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 26

Global Promotion of Movies Through Animation …………………………………………………………………………… 26

Increasing Use of Cloud Services for Gaming ………………………………………………………………………………… 27

Emerging Areas in Gaming Market ………………………………………………………………………………………………. 27

Health Games ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 28

Learning Games ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 28

Return of Cult Games …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 29

Super Mario …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 29

Futurama World of Tomorrow …………………………………………………………………………………………………. 29

Live Casino Gaming ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 29

New Players and Sequels…………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 30

Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Mobile Gaming Technologies …………………… 32

Mobile Gaming Market by Operating System ……………………………………………………………………………….. 32

Android …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 34

iOS ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 36

Windows ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 41

Others …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 42

Mobile Gaming Market by Device Type ………………………………………………………………………………………… 43

Smartphones …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 44

Tablets ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 45

Mobile Gaming Market by Age Group ………………………………………………………………………………………….. 46

Below 12 Years ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 47

12-25 Years ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 47

25-40 Years ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 48

Above 40 Years ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 49

Mobile Gaming Market by Genre ………………………………………………………………………………………………… 49

Action …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 49

Role Play ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 50

Puzzle ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 51

Strategy ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 52

Racing …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 52

Sports……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 53

Education ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 54

Others …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 55

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Wearable Gaming …………………………………… 57

Wearable Gaming Market by Component …………………………………………………………………………………….. 57

Hardware ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 58

Software ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 58

Wearable Gaming Market by Hardware ……………………………………………………………………………………….. 60

Headgear/head-Mounted Displays …………………………………………………………………………………………… 61

Eyewear and Smart Glasses……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 62

Handwear ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 63

Bodywear………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 64

Others …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 66

Wearable Gaming Market by Operating System ……………………………………………………………………………. 67

Android …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 67

Windows ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 68

iOS/Mac ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 68

Linux/Unix-like ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 69

Hyper-V/Windows ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 70

Wii U …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 71

Wearable Gaming Market by Gaming Device ………………………………………………………………………………… 72

Mobile ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 72

Console …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 72

Other ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 73

