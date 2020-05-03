Mobile Analytics Industry 2020 Market Future Scope and Emerging Technology by Top Vendors: Google, Amazon, IBM, Adobe, Microsoft, Comscore | 2026 Forecast

Global Mobile Analytics Industry Evaluate the Growing trend of digitization coupled with increasing adoption of advanced analytics is driving the growth of global mobile analytics market. However, high costs are dampening the growth.

This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Mobile Analytics market report focuses on the global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle, and Africa.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, type and vertical market size and their forecast from 2015 – 2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, type and vertical with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Identification of the key patents filed in the field of mobile analytics

Competitive Analysis: –

Google, LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Adobe, Microsoft Corporation, Localytics, Comscore, Inc., Flurry, Appsee, Mixpanel

Global Mobile Analytics Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Mobile Analytics Market, Regional Analysis: –

United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, are leading countries and provides data.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

Application Performance Analytics

Mobile Marketing/Advertising Analytics

In-app Analytics

On the basis of vertical, the market is split into:

BFSI

E-Commerce & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TOC of Mobile Analytics Market Report Includes:

Executive Summary Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

Global Mobile Analytics Market — Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Global Mobile Analytics Market — Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. Global Mobile Analytics Market — Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5. Global Mobile Analytics Market – Porter\’s Five Forces

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Global Mobile Analytics Market – PEST Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Economic Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.7. Global Mobile Analytics Market – Industry Trends

3.7.1. Mobile Analytics Market: Current & Emerging Trends

Global Mobile Analytics Market by Type Outlook

4.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market Share, By Type, 2018 & 2026

4.2. Application Performance Analytics

4.2.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market, by Application Performance Analytics, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Mobile Marketing/Advertising Analytics

4.3.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market, by Mobile Marketing/Advertising Analytics, 2015 – 2026

4.4. In-app Analytics

4.4.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market, by In-app Analytics, 2015 – 2026

Global Mobile Analytics Market by Vertical Outlook

5.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market Share, By Vertical, 2018 & 2026

5.2. BFSI

5.2.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market, by BFSI, 2015 – 2026

5.3. E-Commerce & Retail

5.3.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market, by E-Commerce & Retail, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Media & Entertainment

5.4.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market, by Media & Entertainment, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Healthcare

5.5.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market, by Healthcare, 2015 – 2026

5.6. Telecom & IT

5.6.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market, by Telecom & IT, 2015 – 2026

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market, by Others, 2015 – 2026

Global Mobile Analytics Regional Outlook

6.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2026

6.2. Asia Pacific

6.2.1. Key Takeaways

6.2.2. Asia Pacific Mobile Analytics Market, 2015 – 2026

6.2.3. Asia Pacific Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.2.4. Asia Pacific Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.2.5. China

6.2.5.1. China Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.2.5.2. China Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.2.6. India

6.2.6.1. India Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.2.6.2. India Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.2.7. Japan

6.2.7.1. Japan Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.2.7.2. Japan Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.2.8. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.2.8.1. Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.2.8.2. Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key Takeaways

6.3.2. Europe Mobile Analytics Market, 2015 – 2026

6.3.3. Europe Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.3.4. Europe Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.3.5. Germany

6.3.5.1. Germany Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.3.5.2. Germany Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.3.6. UK

6.3.6.1. UK Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.3.6.2. UK Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.3.7. France

6.3.7.1. France Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.3.7.2. France Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.3.8. Rest of Europe

6.3.8.1. Rest of Europe Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.3.8.2. Rest of Europe Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.4. North America

6.4.1. Key Takeaways

6.4.2. North America Mobile Analytics Market, 2015 – 2026

6.4.3. North America Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.4.4. North America Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.4.5. US

6.4.5.1. US Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.4.5.2. US Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.4.6. Canada

6.4.6.1. Canada Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.4.6.2. Canada Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.5. Middle East & Africa

6.5.1. Key Takeaways

6.5.2. Middle East & Africa Mobile Analytics Market, 2015 – 2026

6.5.3. Middle East & Africa Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.5.4. Middle East & Africa Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.5.5. UAE

6.5.5.1. UAE Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.5.5.2. UAE Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.5.6. Saudi Arabia

6.5.6.1. Saudi Arabia Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.5.6.2. Saudi Arabia Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.5.7. South Africa

6.5.7.1. South Africa Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.5.7.2. South Africa Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.5.8. Rest of Middle East & Africa

6.5.8.1. Rest of Middle East & Africa Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.5.8.2. Rest of Middle East & Africa Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.6. Latin America

6.6.1. Key Takeaways

6.6.2. Latin America Mobile Analytics Market, 2015 – 2026

6.6.3. Latin America Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.6.4. Latin America Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.6.5. Brazil

6.6.5.1. Brazil Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.6.5.2. Brazil Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.6.6. Mexico

6.6.6.1. Mexico Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.6.6.2. Mexico Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

6.6.7. Rest of Latin America

6.6.7.1. Rest of Latin America Mobile Analytics Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.6.7.2. Rest of Latin America Mobile Analytics Market, by Vertical, 2015 – 2026

Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Mobile Analytics Market — Market Share Analysis, by Key Players, 2018

7.1.1. Vendor Landscape

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. Google, LLC

7.2.1.1. Company Overview

7.2.1.2. Financials

7.2.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

7.2.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2.2. Financials

7.2.2.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.3. IBM Corporation

7.2.3.1. Company Overview

7.2.3.2. Financials

7.2.3.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.4. Adobe

7.2.4.1. Company Overview

7.2.4.2. Financials

7.2.4.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.5. Microsoft Corporation

7.2.5.1. Company Overview

7.2.5.2. Financials

7.2.5.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.6. Localytics

7.2.6.1. Company Overview

7.2.6.2. Financials

7.2.6.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.7. Comscore, Inc.

7.2.7.1. Company Overview

7.2.7.2. Financials

7.2.7.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.8. Flurry

7.2.8.1. Company Overview

7.2.8.2. Financials

7.2.8.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.9. Appsee

7.2.9.1. Company Overview

7.2.9.2. Financials

7.2.9.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2.10. Mixpanel

7.2.10.1. Company Overview

7.2.10.2. Financials

7.2.10.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

