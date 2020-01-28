MMO Games Market 2025 huge growth by focuses on major players | Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Giant Interactive Group, NCSOFT

The present generations are raised on the quick processing speed and spectacular graphics of visual displays like TV, smart phones, play stations and Xboxes. It was not too long, when the digital gaming was limited to only a few laboratories across the globe, now these games are available at the easiest convenience of people. Over the years Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) games have gained significant traction in terms of entertainment. These are the computer based games that can support thousands of players at a time and is played over internet. Rapid evolution of internet and transforming lifestyle of the people across the globe are majorly driving this market. Today, digital games have become an entrenched fragment of our routines and cultures. Moreover, gamers today doesnâ€™t only comprises the teenage population but approximately 50% of the population around the world are middle aged people which also included significant number of female gender.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global MMO Games Market along with detailed segmentation of the market by genre, platform and revenue model across five major geographical regions. Global MMO games market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to rapidly improvising internet and occurrence of Dot com boom across the globe in the entertainment and gaming applications.

Key players profiled in the report include Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Giant Interactive Group Inc., NCSOFT Corp, Nexon Co. Ltd., gamigo AG.,Anakama, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Jagex Games Studio, and Ubisoft, LLC

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the global MMO games market

– To analyze and forecast the global MMO games market on the basis of genre, platform and revenue model

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall MMO games market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key display technology players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 MMO Games Market Landscape

4 MMO Games Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 MMO Games Market Analysis- Global

6 MMO Games Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Genre

7 MMO Games Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Platform

8 MMO Games Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Revenue Model

9 MMO Games Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 MMO Games Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Activision Blizzard Inc.

12.2 Electronic Arts Inc.

12.3 Giant Interactive Group Inc.

12.4 NCSOFT Corp

12.5 Nexon Co. Ltd.

12.6 Gamigo AG.

12.7 Anakama

12.8 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

12.9 Jagex Games Studio

12.10 Ubisoft Entertainment SA

13 Appendix

