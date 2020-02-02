Mixed Carotenoids Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Mixed Carotenoids Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2018 – 2028

According to a report published by TMR market, the Mixed Carotenoids economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Market Segmentation

On the basis end use, the mixed carotenoids market has been segmented as-

Food & Beverage Industry

Food Service Industry

Nutraceutical

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis nature, the mixed carotenoid market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the mixed carotenoids market has been segmented as –

B2B

B2C Specialty Stores Hypermarkets Online Stores



Mixed Carotenoids Market: Key Players

The key market players of mixed caretenoids are Carotec Inc., Excelvite Inc,. Cognis Corporation (BASF), Karuna Corporation, E.I.D Parry India Ltd, Now Foods Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Country Life LLC, Solgar Inc There are various other market key players for carotenoids, who are expected to enter mixed carotenoids market due to its increasing demand.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Mixed carotenoids are used as a supplement for vitamin A, which is essential for vision, reproduction, cell division, and cell growth. Trend for skin tanning and sunbathe is usually found in North America, Europe regions, high exposure to Ultraviolet radiations during sunbathing is one of the reasons for skin cancer. Studies show that high consumption of mixed carotenoids increases yellowness in skin showing the same effect as of skin tanning.. In few studies, mixed carotenoids are known to inverse associations of cancer causing genes in breast cancer risk in women. They also play an important role in minimizing the development of chronic diseases. Mixed carotenoids slows down the process of cellular aging which could be foreseen as a new opportunity in the cosmetic industry. Color is an important factor in the food and beverage industry which influence the consumer's perception in relating to the food item. Mixed carotenoids are natural color pigments and food additives and are widely used in bakery products, beverages, dairy products and in confectionery. Thus mixed carotenoids market exhibit various health benefits with a potential increase in a market into the forecast period.

