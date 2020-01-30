Mining Explosives Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Mining Explosives Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Mining Explosives and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Mining Explosives, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Mining Explosives
- What you should look for in a Mining Explosives solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Mining Explosives provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- AUSTIN POWDER COMPANY. *
- Company Overview
- Product Type Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Yunnan Civil Explosive
- Solar Explosives
- Orica Limited
- EPC Groupe
- IPL (Dyno Nobel)
- Poly Permanent Union Holding Group
- Nanling Civil Explosive
- BME Mining
- NOF Corporation
- IDEAL
- Sichuan Yahua
- AUSTIN
- Kailong Chemical
- Leiming Kehua
- MAXAMCORP HOLDING, S.L.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global Mining Explosives Market, By Product Type:
- Emulsion Explosives
- ANFO (Ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil)
- Ammonium Nitrate Explosives Powder
- Others (Slurries and water gels)
Global Mining Explosives Market, By Blasting Techniques:
- Line Drilling
- Pre Splitting
- Trim Blasting
- Others
Global Mining Explosives Market, By Application:
- Coal Mining
- Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining
- Metal Mining
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
