Mining Explosives Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030

January 30, 2020

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Mining Explosives Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Mining Explosives and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Mining Explosives, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Mining Explosives
  • What you should look for in a Mining Explosives solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Mining Explosives provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • AUSTIN POWDER COMPANY. *
  • Company Overview
  • Product Type   Portfolio
  • Key Highlights
  • Financial Performance
  • Yunnan Civil Explosive
  • Solar Explosives
  • Orica Limited
  • EPC Groupe
  •  IPL (Dyno Nobel)
  • Poly Permanent Union Holding Group
  • Nanling Civil Explosive
  • BME Mining
  • NOF Corporation
  • IDEAL
  • Sichuan Yahua
  • AUSTIN
  • Kailong Chemical
  • Leiming Kehua
  • MAXAMCORP HOLDING, S.L.
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global Mining Explosives Market, By Product Type:

  • Emulsion Explosives
  • ANFO (Ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil)
  • Ammonium Nitrate Explosives Powder
  • Others (Slurries and water gels)

Global Mining Explosives Market, By Blasting Techniques:

  • Line Drilling
  • Pre Splitting
  • Trim Blasting
  • Others

Global Mining Explosives Market, By Application:

  • Coal Mining
  • Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining
  • Metal Mining

