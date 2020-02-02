Mining Equipment Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Atlas Copco AB, Boart Longyear, Caterpillar China Coal Technology and Engineering Group Corp., China National Coal Mining Equipment, FLSmidth & Co. A/S

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Mining Equipment Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Mining Equipment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Mining Equipment market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Mining Equipment players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Mining Equipment industry situations. According to the research, the Mining Equipment market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Mining Equipment market.

Global Mining Equipment Market was valued at USD 77.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 113.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Mining Equipment Market include:

Atlas Copco AB

Boart Longyear

Caterpillar China Coal Technology and Engineering Group Corp.

China National Coal Mining Equipment

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.

Komatsu

Metso Corporation

Northern Heavy Industries Group

Outotec Oyj

Sandvik AB