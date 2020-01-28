Minibus Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2020 to 2029

Minibus Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Minibus Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Minibus Market over the assessment period 2020 to 2029. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Minibus Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Minibus Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Minibus Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2020 to 2029. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Minibus market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Minibus Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Minibus Market:

East Asia to Emerge as the Dominant Region While Political Turmoil in MEA Hampers its Market

The global market for minibus is assessed across seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East and South Asia, Latin America and Oceania. Amongst all of the above stated regions, East Asia is to account for maximum share in terms of volume as well as value and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. China is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. Japan alone occupies around 30% share in minibus market for East Asia due to the ever growing public transportation industry.

Collectively, Japan and South Korea are foreseen to generate incremental dollar opportunity of over US$ 406 Mn by the of forecast duration in the global minibus market.

Some regions, such as Oceania and Middle East & Africa, have seen near-to-stagnant growth in the past few years as compared to other growing regions owing to various political and technological conflicts. This naturally hinders the incorporation of technical expansions in minibus market. The global market for minibus is anticipated to generate incremental opportunity of US$ 3,758.1 Mn and foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% in terms of value across the forecast period.

Competition Dashboard

The competitive assessment section of the global minibus market analysis provides the most intuitive facts and figures regarding the prominent manufacturers in global minibus market, their business approaches and market reach. The global minibus market is expected to grow at a noteworthy rate across the forecast period as the manufacturers in the global minibus market are rising and the rivalry among existing contenders is foreseen to grow by the end of 2029.

The global market for minibus appears to be a bit fragmented in nature and consist of both regional and global level players. Some of the prominent players operating in the global market for minibus are Woodall Nicholson Limited (Mellor Coachcraft), Carrocerias Ferqui Sl, Unidad de Vehículos Industriales, SA, Integralia Movilidad S.L., Car-bus.net, CaetanoBus, Mussa & Graziano srl, Al Fahim Group (Erduman Automotive), Komvek Karoser Limited Sirketi, Brian Noone Limited, Dypety Srl, Rosero – P S.R.O., AS DOMÃ Â½ALE D.O.O., Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS, Feniksbus D.O.O., Irmaos Mota, D'Auria Group, BARBI COACH & BUS srl, Auto-CUBY Sp. z o.o., Sitcar Italia Srl.

