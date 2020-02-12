Mini Excavators Market 2018 – Huge Growth Opportunities & Expansion till 2025

Growing economy is demanding for the more residential and non-residential constructional projects, which will accelerate demand of mini excavators in the global market. Increasing impetus to develop global infrastructure because of globalization and industrialization will propel the demand of mini excavator in the global market.

The construction segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly half of the market. However, the agriculture segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The global mini excavator market is segmented based on the end user and geography. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into construction, agriculture, and others.

Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing nearly one-third of the total market and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, Europe is expected to manifest gradual growth with CAGR of 3.9% through 2025.

Global mini excavator market accounted for $7.23 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $9.77 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.4% in the period from 2018 to 2025.

The mini excavators find applications across different end-users, owing to the wide scope of applications in activities, such as landscaping, demolishing, picking, excavating, and others. As a result, the construction industry accounted for a significant share in terms of revenue in the global mini excavators market. However, rising inclination towards original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and specialized construction equipment is expected to witness more attractive CAGR growth rate of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Mini excavators are compact hydraulic excavators with undercarriage or wheels made from either rubber or steel, and have an operating range of 0.75 ton to 10 ton. These excavators feature a standard bucket and backfill blade along with independent boom swing. Mini excavators are used in small to medium-sized operations such as light construction work, forestry work, landscaping, and small demolition projects.

Key Findings of the Mini Excavators Market:

In terms of market share, the construction industry generated the maximum revenue in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% from 2018 to 2025 and reach $3.37 billion by 2025.

The North America region accounted for almost one-fourth of the market share in 2017 and is expected to reach $1.91 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 2.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The report offers an analysis of the major market players such as AB Volvo, Cukurova Ziraat, Hitachi, Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators, Ltd., Komatsu, Ltd., Caterpillar, Inc., Deere & Company, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd., Kobe Steel, Ltd., and Takeuchi Mfg. Co., Ltd.

