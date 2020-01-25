Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Mineral Fiber Ceiling market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Mineral Fiber Ceiling market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Mineral Fiber Ceiling market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

competitive landscape and regional market share of the global fiber ceiling market

Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Drivers and Restraints

The global mineral fiber ceiling market is expected to grow due to the increasing number of construction projects in urban and semi- urban, developed and developing economies. With modern designs and architecture, people are no longer keen about sticking to traditional and conventional structures. There’s an increase in the number of renovations in the commercial and residential sectors. Thus, during renovations old and damaged tiles are replaced with the new and advanced ones. Furthermore, increasing awareness leads to construction of green buildings, owing to the rising demand for ceiling tiles. These factors are said to be driving the global mineral fiber ceiling market during the forecast period

The only challenge that is expected to hinder the growth in the global mineral market fiber ceiling is expensive installation cost. However, the mineral fiber ceiling market is still anticipated to witness good growth due to other visual treats and benefits that fiber ceilings offer such as easy installation, sound absorption, etc.

Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Regional Overview

Geographically, the global mineral fiber ceiling market is spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the mineral fiber ceiling market. Rising urbanization, consumer awareness, commercial development is expected to drive the global mineral fiber ceiling market. To be precise, in the Asia Pacific region China and India are expected to be the growth catalysts. Additionally, North America also is anticipated to hold the market due to an increase in the number of renovations of commercial buildings and remodeling the existing residential buildings.

Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Competitive Dynamics

Manufacturers are focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced mineral fiber ceilings that offer several value additions to cater to the needs of commercial constructions. There’s expected to be new product development, innovations in terms of features like energy efficiency, sound absorption, high performance, etc. Manufacturers are also keen on exploring the option of used recycled raw materials to produce mineral fiber ceilings at a competitive rate. An emerging trend to use anti-microbial agent whilst manufacturing fiber ceiling also acts as a growth catalyst. Taking all these factors into consideration, the global mineral fiber market is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. Some of the manufacturers of mineral fiber ceiling include Saint Gobain S.A, ROCKFON, Techno ceiling product, and New ceiling tiles.

