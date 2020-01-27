Military Night Vision Device Market 2020 Industry News Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players and Product Types, Market Size 2027

Report Title: – Global Military Night Vision Device Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Military Night Vision Device Industry for 2020-2027.

Introduction, Military night vision devices are optoelectronic equipment which allow users to see in the dark. They utilize various technologies such as image intensifier, thermal imaging, and infrared illumination, to produce typically monochrome images in intensities of light approaching total darkness. Night vision devices are vital in enhancing situational awareness during night operations and poor visibility conditions. These devices are generally used by military and law enforcement agencies for surveillance, navigation, targeting, and other purposes. However, recently these devices are becoming considerably cheaper, and are being procured by the common people for a wide variety of applications, ranging from hunting to paranormal research. Currently, there are a number of investments by companies, such as BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd, FLIR Systems Inc., on military night vision device, which would significantly propel the market growth. The rising terrorist attacks and focus on counter operations, increasing incidences of border trespassing and focus on border protection are the key factors driving the global market., Moreover, with the integration of night vision device with tactical headset, there has been a steep rise in the sale of military night vision device., Meanwhile, increased usage of drones is hindering the market growth to a certain extent. However, changing nature of warfare and increase in military spending offer promising growth opportunities to the market., , Regional Analysis, The global military night vision device market is estimated to witness 10.65% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2024. In 2018, the market was led by North America with 28.08% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 24.85% and 21.43%, respectively. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for night vision device market. North America dominates the global market and is likely to grow remarkably in the night vision device front. The region has witnessed extensive military expenditure and technological advancements, and thus, generates a very high demand for military night vision devices., Moreover, the U.S. military is adopting advanced technologies and investing in research and development in military night vision devices. The region accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2017, primarily due to the presence of major manufacturers such as Rockwell Collins Inc. and Harris Corporation in this region. In addition, the increasing military expenses by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) on developing tactical equipment, in the recent years, have resulted in the market witnessing a significant surge in demand, in this region. Moreover, the current military operations and exercises in the Middle East countries will also result in the U.S. focusing on developing new night vision devices such as ENVG (enhanced night vision goggles), which will further deepen the scope of the market in the region.

Global Military Night Vision Device Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

American Technologies Network Corp. (U.S.), BAE Systems plc (U.K), Bharat Electronics Limited (India), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), L3 Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Meopta Optica S.R.O (Czech Republic), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), and Thales Group (France) are some of the key players operating in the market. Thales Group, BAE Systems, L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, and Harris Corporation are the leading players and together accounted for nearly 70% of the market share in 2017.

