Military Marine Engine Market Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast To 2025

The military forces across the globe uses naval ships for a wide range of applications, which requires different engines for different purpose. The most widely used marine engines are gas turbine engines and outboard motors for the fast moving ships while two strokes or four strokes engines are also used in relatively slow moving ships. The icebreakers or warships are propelled by the steam produced from nuclear reactors and electric motors are also used to propel submarines or electric boats for energy efficient propulsion. Recently developed, liquefied natural gas fuelled engines are being adopted rapidly, due to their advantages of low cost and low emission.

The rise in use of military naval ships is increasing the demand for military marine engines which is driving the market for the same. The various types of military naval ships includes aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, and cruisers among others uses different engines for different purposes such as gas fuelled engines, diesel fuelled engines, steam turbine engines, fuel cell engines, and nuclear propulsion engines among others. Another most prominent driving factor is the rise in low cost engines which is helping the military forces to incorporate the engines on to their ships at a reduced cost.

The major factor acting as an inhibiting factor to the growth of the market for military marine engines is the stringent emission rules for diesel powered engines. The diesel powered engines emits harmful and toxic gases due to which the government of different regions across the globe are discontinuing the usage of the diesel power engine ships. Moreover, increase in oil prices have also impacted negatively on the marine engine market. Due to the hike in oil prices worldwide, the defense forces are facing challenges to operate sufficient number of ships which in turn is limiting the manufacturers of military marine engines to develop or new engines or modify the existing engine. The surging oil prices is hindering the market for military marine engines to grow in future.

The military marine engines market have potential opportunities to grow in future with the use of hybrid-electric propulsion engines. Hybrid-electric propulsion engines are being adopted heavily by the navy across the globe with an objective to reduce the usage of fuel, which acts as a cost efficient process for the defense ministry globally. The hybrid electric propulsion systems consists of a gas turbine engine, an electric motor and a diesel generator. The electric motor helps the ship to propel at a speed around 12 knots, and the diesel generator is used to power up the electricity of the ship. In case of travelling at a higher speed, gas turbine engines are used to propel the ship at a higher speed than 12 knots, and at the same time, the diesel generators can be used to electrify the ship as well as the integrated systems such as different electronics, weapons and sensor. Thus, hybrid electric propulsion engines are expected to boost the market for military marine engines in future.

The military marine engines market is segmented on basis on engines, fuel, application and geography. Gas fuelled engines, diesel fuelled engines, steam turbine engines, fuel cell engines, and nuclear propulsion engines are the types of military marine engines. The military marine engine uses different fuel to propel the ship which includes, heavy fuel oil, marine diesel oil, marine gas oil, intermediate fuel oil, and others. The marine diesel oil is the most widely used fuel for the aircraft carriers, frigates and corvettes. The marine engines are applicable in a number of naval ships such as aircraft carriers, vehicle transporters, corvettes, frigates, cruisers, destroyers, and large patrol vessels among others. Geographically, the market for military marine engines is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America dominates the military marine engines market as extensive research and developments are being carried out in the region. The second largest market is Europe followed by Asia Pacific.