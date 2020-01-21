Military Hovercraft Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Military Hovercraft Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Military Hovercraft Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Military Hovercraft Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Universal Hovercraft, Meyer Neptun Group, Aerohod, AirLift Hovercraft, Almaz Shipbuilding, Bland Group, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Hovertechnics, Neoteric Hovercraft, ABS Hovercraft, Feodosia Shipbuilding Company, The British Hovercraft Company, Mercier-Jones, Viper Hovercraft, Kvichak Marine Industries.

Hovercraft offers many advantages over the conventional means of transport over the water. These include traveling over shallow waters and terrains, irrespective of water current direction, and the costs saved in building separate harbors for these vehicles. Also, the accessibility of these hovercraft to any terrain, the requirement of amphibious vehicles that can travel both on land and water, and the low cost involved in production of hovercraft compared to ships and boats of the same size, are some of the main factors that are driving the military hovercraft market during the forecast period.

The global military expenditure experienced an increase of 1.1 % from 2016 to reach USD 1,739 billion in 2017. The main reason for this growth in expenditure being the conflicts among various countries and various security threats imposed externally and internally, the increasing terrorism, several border security issues, the volatile relations among the nations, and various technological advancements in the defense field. There has been a gradual increase in the money spent to procure the advanced maritime vehicles from all the countries across the world. This demands them to spend more budget in the defense sector. Many deliveries for the contracts awarded previously are being delivered to armies around the world.

In March 2017, Textrons marine and land systems division unveiled its plans to deliver the first of five LCAC-100 hovercraft to the US Navy. The increase in defense expenditure by governments across the world is helping the armies to procure more sophisticated land and sea-based vehicles around the world, which would help the military hovercraft market during the forecast period.

Diesel Power Type, Gas Power Type, Other

Defense, Homeland Security

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Jan 2018: U.S. Navy issued a multiple-award contract worth USD 107.2 million to Walashek, Epsilon Systems Solutions and L-3 Unidyne for providing support and services for the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) fleet modernization program.

Dec 2017: Central Design Bureau Neptune Company was awarded a contract by the Russian Navy for two Manul hovercraft, which are of light-weight combat hovercraft type.

