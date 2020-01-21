Military CyberSecurity Market By Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2026

Global military cybersecurity market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 15 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the prevalence of cyber-attacks and cyber-threats globally as well as the advanced, complicated nature of these threats.

Cybersecurity is the combination of various technologies, techniques and parameters set forth to prevent attacks; restrict the effects of potential cyber-attacks while limiting the chances of any unauthorized access. This technology is specially designed for different various industries, based upon the different threats of that particular industry as well as the different parameters required for the successful deployment of these services. Military cyber-security is the technology compilation based on the parameters and requirements of various military authorities.

Competitive Landscape

Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Thales Group; BAE Systems; Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.; CACI International Inc; Airbus; Salient CRGT; DIGITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC; KeyW Corporation; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; FireEye, Inc.; ManTech International Corporation; Radiance Technologies, Inc.; Cisco and Symantec Corporation

Increasing Military CyberSEcurity activities drives the global Military CyberSEcurity growth

Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of cloud-based storage solutions is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing investments undertaken by various governments to curb the threat of cyber-attacks and ensure better levels of security solutions

Modern innovations and technological advancements resulting in the availability of unmanned vehicles requiring better levels of security services to ensure reduction of chances of hacking of these products

Focus on better security from various private contractors regarding the confidential and intellectual property is also expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Overall reduction in the expenditure being incurred on military and defense purposes is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of availability for cyber-security personnel qualified enough to work in the defense & military industries

Key Assessments: Military CyberSEcurity Market

There are various types of assessments carried out in this Military CyberSEcurity market report to analyze the crucial market details and evaluate market opportunities. These assessments are-

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted. Qualitative and quantitative assessment Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of Military CyberSEcurity Market.

Further, this report classifies the Military CyberSEcurity market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Increasing direct consumption of Military CyberSEcurity will uplift the growth of the global Military CyberSEcurity market

Spread dominated the Type segment with major share

By Type

Network Security

Application Security

End-Point Security

Data Security

Identity & Access

Cloud Security

Wireless Security

By Solution

Threat Intelligence & Response Management

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Prevention Management

Security & Vulnerability Management

Unified Threat Management

Enterprise Risk & Compliance

Managed Security

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Military CyberSEcurity Market

8 Military CyberSEcurity Market, By Service

9 Military CyberSEcurity Market, By Deployment Type

10 Military CyberSEcurity Market, By Organization Size

11 Military CyberSEcurity Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Research Methodology: Global Military Cybersecurity Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

