Military Biometrics Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019-2022

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major vendors in the global Military Biometrics market are 3M Cogent, Inc. (United States), Crossmatch (United States), M2SYS Technology (United States), NEC Corporation (Japan), Safran Identity and Security (France), Aware, Inc. ( United States), BIO-Key International, Inc. (United States), Fulcrum Biometrics LLC (United States) and HID Global Corporation (United States) among others.

The segments covered in the global military biometrics market are as follows:

By Types

Fingerprint Recognition

Facial Recognition

Iris Recognition

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



