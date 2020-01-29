Military 3D Printing Market | Summary Is Likely To Register Double Digit CAGR During 2019 To 2024

Military 3D Printing Market: Summary
The Global Military 3D Printing Market is estimated to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28.4%. 3D Printing is a process which creates three dimensional objects by place materials layer by layer. Military 3D printing cover under various technologies such as electron beam melting (EBM) and fused deposition modelling. It’s also include portable 3D system will offer the new growing demand for this market. However, 3D printing helps in making custom weapons and minimizes the manufacturing damages. Some key players in global Military 3D Printing Market: Stratasys Ltd, 3D Systems Corporation, ExOne Co, GE AVIATION, 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd, Optomec, Inc, Markforged, Inc, SMG3D, Engineering & Manufacturing Services, Inc. and Other Key Companies
Military 3d Printing Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Reduction Manufacturing Time and Cost
Government across the globe are making advance 3D printers which will expected to boost the supply chain market during next five years by reducing cost and make it more productive. 3D printing is mainly used in military systems for reducing the weight of the weapon system for weapon design and handling process at the same time. Moreover, manufacturing enhances the quality of customized tools for military system with no more extra manufacturing cost and manufacturing time. Hence it is expected to drive the military 3D printing market during next five years.
- Rising Demand for Customized Equipment
Many manufacturers use 3D printing for making the functional and conceptual prototype with fast speed, greater accuracy, and lower failure rate. By this technology, the design cycle is compressed and manufacturer can produce more number of product with less amount of time with better quality. This is how the demand for customized equipment can be directly impacted on the growth of military 3D printing market during forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- High Initial Investment and Required Maintenance Expertise
For starting new business in 3D printing services, high investment cost is one of the important factor which is expected to restrain the market during forecast period. Due to complex 3D printing operating procedure, Software applications, and services, the demand for technicians is increased. Hence, manufacturers have to invest more money for creating a better base for future growth and hence it is expected to restrain the market during forecast period.
Military 3d Printing Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Military 3D Printing Market, by Metal
- Alloy
- Titanium Alloy
- Nickel Super Alloy
- Aluminum
- Stainless
- Maraging
- Silver
Military 3D Printing Market, by Material
- Thermoplastics
- Photopolymer
Military 3D Printing Market, by Platform
- Air
- Land
- Navy
- Space
Military 3D Printing Market, by Application
- Prototyping
- Tooling
Military 3D Printing Market, by Process
- Vat Photopolymerization
- Powder Bed Fusion
- Material Extrusion
- Material Jetting
- Binder Jetting
- Sheet Lamination
Military 3D Printing Market, by Technology
- Stereolithography (SLA)
- Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
- MultiJet Printing (MJP)
- Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
- Fused Deposition Modelling
- Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
Military 3D Printing Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
