Middle East B2C E-Commerce Market Analysis Highlighting Opportunities & Development Status During 2019-2025 Including AliExpress, Amazon, Awok.com, Dubizzle, eBay, Haraj.com.sa, Sharaf DG

B2C (Business-to-Customer) E-Commerce is the exchange of goods or services over the internet between online stores and individual customers. Consumer preference for the convenience of online shopping coupled with the ease of starting an online store has made e-commerce among the fastest growing sectors of the economy. B2C as a business model differs significantly from the B2B model, which refers to commerce between two or more businesses.

The Middle East B2C e-commerce market projected a CAGR of approximately +20% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2019-2025.

Report Consultant has published insightful data of the Middle East B2C E-Commerce Market. It includes different key factors, which play an important role in boosting the performance of the businesses. Primary and secondary research techniques are used to examine the facts. This research topic offers a detailed description of the dynamic sectors. The government policies of the Middle East B2C E-Commerce Market have been noted to have a major impact on product types and its uses, its cost assemblies and industrialized processes. Further, the subdivision of the report is done based on market size in terms of its value and given volume.

Top Key Players:

AliExpress Ltd., Amazon Inc., Awok.com, Dubizzle Ltd., eBay Inc., Haraj.com.sa, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Jarir Marketing Co., Noon AD Holdings Ltd., Sharaf DG LLC, Shufersal Ltd., Souq.com FZ-LLC

The significant regions of the Middle East B2C E-Commerce Market report that are concentrated on are Bahrain Iran, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. For each of these key regions, the report exposes critical information, consumption proportions, income streams, generation rates, market shares, and future expected patterns. This Middle East B2C E-Commerce Market can similarly give Middle East noticeable players a key to their extension plans by engendering focus around promising regions.

The Middle East B2C E-Commerce Market is explained in terms analysis of the price as well as suppliers of devices and equipment to the Business Industry and their pricing, the labor cost, other costs sustained during manufacturing and its overall cost structure. The procedural data on the Middle East B2C E-Commerce Market is given in terms of the commercial production dates and dimensions of the key manufacturers. The industry has been witnessing a huge competitive edge and the players are indulging in business strategies such as merger & acquisition activities, contract collaborations and partnerships to expand their roots in the Middle East market.

B2C E-Commerce Market Segmentation by Types

Direct Sellers

Online Intermediaries

Advertising-Based Models

Community-Based Models

Fee-Based Models

B2C E-Commerce Market Segmentation by Application

Automotive

Beauty & Personal Care

Books & Stationery

Consumer Electronics

Clothing & Footwear

Home Décor

Industrial & Science

Sports & Leisure

Travel & Tourism

Segment By Regions/Countries, This B2C E-Commerce Market Report Covers

Bahrain Iran

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of B2C E-Commerce Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table Of Content:

The Middle East B2C E-Commerce Market Report Contains:

Middle East market overview Middle East market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of B2C e-commerce (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the Middle East market by the manufacturer B2C e-commerce manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Middle East market forecast (2019-2025) Conclusion of the Middle East B2C e-commerce market Appendix

