Microwave Transmission Equipment Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Ceragon Networks, LM Ericsson Telefon AB, NEC Corp., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Dragonwave Giga-Tronics Huawei Technology Co.

The Microwave Transmission Equipment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Microwave Transmission Equipment market includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. According to the research, the Microwave Transmission Equipment market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Microwave Transmission Equipment Market was valued at USD 4.9 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Microwave Transmission Equipment Market include:

Ceragon Networks

LM Ericsson Telefon AB

NEC Corp.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Dragonwave Giga-Tronics Huawei Technology Co.

Aviat Networks Intracom S.A. Telecom Solutions