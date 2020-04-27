Micromanipulators Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.8% By 2020 – Narishige, Research Instruments, Eppendorf, Sutter Instruments, The Micromanipulator, Sensapex, Luigs and Neumann

Micromanipulator is a device, which is used to perform intricate procedures or manipulate minute specimens using a microscope. Micromanipulators are generally used along with a microscope equipped with an input joystick, a mechanism to reduce the area of movement. Micromanipulators cater to a wide variety of applications ranging from cell micromanipulation to industrial micromanipulation, embracing semiconductors and electronic industries, among others. Different types of micromanipulators are used for a wide range of applications, which depends on the precision and control required at the micro levels. Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) is the most common application of cell micromanipulation techniques in humans. Rising incidence of infertility cases across the globe is the major factor boosting the adoption of micromanipulators for obtaining rapid results in IVF-ICSI procedures. The world micromanipulators market is estimated to be $40 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% from 2015 to 2020.

The world micromanipulators market is driven by increasing male infertility, growing adoption of IVF technique, growing semiconductor and electronics industries in the developing economies and technological advancements. In addition, high-resolution capability of micromanipulators has opened up new avenues for research and development activities in the fields of neurology and cell biology. This is expected to drive the market growth in future. However, the high cost associated with sophisticated micromanipulators systems is likely to impede the market growth. Micromanipulators exhibit a wide range of applications in semiconductors and electronics industry, which include wafer probing, analytical probing stations and testing wafers for semiconductor parameters. They are also used to correctly orient the probe into pads for injecting test vectors in semiconductors and electronics industries. “The Micromanipulator Company” is the leading company that provides micromanipulators for semiconductor and microelectronics industries. Some of the probing stations provided by the company, includes P300J, P300A, 4060 and 450PM, which incorporate micromanipulators.

The key companies operating in the world micromanipulators market, include Narishige Co. Ltd., Research Instruments Ltd., Eppendorf AG, Sutter Instruments, The Micromanipulator Company, Sensapex, Inc., Luigs and Neumann, Scientifica, Ltd. and Siskiyou Corporation, among others. These companies offer micromanipulation technology across all the micromanipulation application sectors.

KEY BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world micromanipulators market.

The micromanipulators market scenario has been comprehensively analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current market and estimations during 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities in terms of both value and volume.

The report includes the value chain and player positioning frameworks to help in understanding the competitive environment across various geographies.

A comprehensive analysis of the market scenario in terms of applications, types, and geography helps in identifying the prevailing opportunities in the world micromanipulator market.

The key market players operating in the market have been profiled in the report, and their strategies have been thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

World micromanipulation market is segmented into application, type and geography.

Market – By Application

Cell Micromanipulation

Embryonic stem cell transfer

Intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)

Pronuclear zygote injection

Embryo reconstruction

Microsurgical application

Biopsy application

Industrial Micromanipulation

Semiconductors & microelectronics

Flat screens

Others (packaged parts and probing functions)

Others (Academic research, drug discovery & development)

Market – By Type

Hydraulic Micromanipulators

Electric Micromanipulators

Manual Micromanipulators

Market – By Geography

