Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market to See Incredible Growth During 2019 – 2027

Key Players Operating in Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market

The global microbiology diagnostic devices market is concentrated, with a few players accounting for a significant share of the global market. Demand for microbiology diagnostic devices has increased in both emerging and developed markets. Key growth strategies such as product launches and enhancements have been adopted by major players in order to consolidate their position in the global market. Furthermore, strategies such as agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions were also adopted by several market players to remain competitive in the market. Key players operating in the global market are:

BioMérieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bruker Corporation

Hologic, Inc

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Shimadzu Corporation

3M Company

Neogen Corporation

Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market- Research Scope

The global microbiology diagnostic devices market can be segmented based on product, disease type, end-user, and region.

Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market, by Product

Laboratory Instruments Incubators Gram strainers Autoclave sterilizers Bacterial colony counters Microbial air samplers Blood culture counters Microbial culture systems Anaerobic culture systems Petri dish fillers Other laboratory instruments

Microbiology Analyzers Molecular diagnostic instruments Advanced microscopes Mass spectrometers

Reagent Pathogen-specific kits General reagents



Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market, by Disease Type

Respiratory diseases

Bloodstream infections

Gastrointestinal diseases

Sexually transmitted diseases

Urinary tract infections

Periodontal diseases

Other diseases

Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Custom diagnostic lab service providers

Academia & research institutes

Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

