Microbial Identification Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Biomérieux S.A.

Global Microbial Identification Market was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.19billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025. The Microbial Identification market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years.

Global Microbial Identification Market was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.19billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Microbial Identification Market include:

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Biomérieux S.A.

Merck KGaA

Charles River Laboratories International

Bruker Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

VWR Corporation

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Biolog