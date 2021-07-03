Micro-Pitch Modular Belt Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2016 – 2024

Latest report on global Micro-Pitch Modular Belt market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Micro-Pitch Modular Belt market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Micro-Pitch Modular Belt is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Micro-Pitch Modular Belt market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

Market Segmentation:

Global micro-pitch modular belt market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-use industry. On the basis of product type, micro-pitch modular belt market can be segmented into flat top, non-slip and flush grid. Flat top segment accounts for the largest share of the overall market of micro-pitch modular market. On the basis of end-use industry, micro-pitch modular belt market can be segmented into chemicals, pharmaceuticals, construction, food & beverages, automotive, packaging and others. Food & beverages followed by packaging are expected to maintain the highest market share in global micro-pitch modular belt market over the forecast period.

Micro-Pitch Modular Belt Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global micro-pitch modular belt market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global micro-pitch modular belt market is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, APAC dominates the global micro-pitch modular market and the trend is expected to sustain over the forecast period due to increasing industrial investment and infrastructural development in India and China. In addition to this, extensive evolution of the retail sector in the growing economies is expected to provide an impetus to the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period 2016-2024. North America is expected to provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Micro-Pitch Modular Belt Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the micro-pitch modular belt market are Scanbelt, Habasit Link, Clayton Controls, Belt Conveyors and Sparks belting. Other prominent companies in global micro-pitch modular belt market includes KVP Belts, Belt Power, UNI chains, Falcon Belting Inc.

