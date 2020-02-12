Micro-Location Technology Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2017 -2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Micro-Location Technology Market is accounted for $9.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $55.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the high return on investment and increasing adoption of mobile devices. However, the lack of interoperability is restraining the market.

Micro-location technologies make easy the tracking of objects and people in real time, usually in indoor applications such as inside a building. This technology is also used for wirelessly promotion content to a mobile/portable device of users that are in close proximity to a business site.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11138

Based on Technology, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) segment held a significant market share during the forecast period. This is highly positive in high-intensity operations in the healthcare and industrial verticals. By geography, North America is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to adoption ideal communication channel for businesses to reach customers.

Some of the key players in the market are Apple, Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise), Bluecats, Bluvision (Hid Global Corporation), Camco Technologies, Centrak, Cisco Systems, Decawave, Estimote, Gimbal (Mobile Majority), Google, Humatics Corporation, Kontakt.Io, Inc., Redpine Signals, Ruckus Networks, Sewio Networks, Siemens (Agilion), Ubisense Group and Visible Assets.

Offerings Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Request for Report Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11138

Applications Covered:

• Proximity Marketing

• Asset Management

Technologies Covered:

• Bluetooth Low Energy

• Impulse Radio

• Radio-Frequency Identification

• Ultrasound

• Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

• Wi-Fi

• Other Technologies

End Users Covered:

• Transportation and Logistics

• Sports and Entertainment

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Industrial

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Government, Defense, and Public

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances