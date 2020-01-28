Micro LNG Liquefaction Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Micro LNG Liquefaction market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Micro LNG Liquefaction market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Micro LNG Liquefaction market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Micro LNG Liquefaction market report:

What opportunities are present for the Micro LNG Liquefaction market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Micro LNG Liquefaction ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Micro LNG Liquefaction being utilized?

How many units of Micro LNG Liquefaction is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Key Players Operating in Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market

The global micro LNG liquefaction market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 40%–45% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global micro LNG liquefaction market are:

Siemens

Snam S.p.A.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market: Major Developments

In March 2018, a high-pressure micro-scale LNG plant was commissioned in the Northwest region of British Columbia, Canada. The plant produces 30,000 gal/d of LNG. The liquid is then trucked approximately 1,400 kilometers (870 mi) away into the Yukon Territory, where it is used as a substitute for diesel in various industrial applications.

In May 2018, Snam S.p.A. and Baker Hughes, a GE Company signed an agreement to develop micro-liquefaction infrastructure to boost sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucks and promote sustainability in maritime transportation

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market: Research Scope

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market, by Mode of Supply

Truck

Barge

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market, by Application

Transportation

Industrial Feedstock

Others

Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Sweden Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Micro LNG Liquefaction market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Micro LNG Liquefaction market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Micro LNG Liquefaction market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Micro LNG Liquefaction market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Micro LNG Liquefaction market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Micro LNG Liquefaction market in terms of value and volume.

The Micro LNG Liquefaction report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

