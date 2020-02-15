Micro Data Centers Market Overview 2017: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Micro Data Centers Market is accounted for $2.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include deployment and commercialization of 5g network connectivity, growing demand for edge data centers, rising need for real-time data access in remote locations and rise in the number of SME’s. However, lack of awareness is restraining the market growth.

Micro Data Center is a modular system that is used to serve small businesses or which offers extra resources for an enterprise as per requirement. It offers various types of solutions to different types of complications or to handle various types of workloads which are not able to manage by large modular data centers or to buy outdated facilities. Micro Data Centers offer benefits such as built-in security systems and fire & flood protection.

Based on the End User, the IT & telecom sector segment has a growing prominence due to the rise in the installation of self-contained and modular facilities by telecom operators. Telecommunication companies require low latency and scalable solutions to enhance network connectivity. With the increase in the penetration of 5G technologies, the companies are more concerned toward the network and internet bandwidth quality. By Geography, The Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase in the number of SMEs and their rapid business expansion. India and China are the major economies with high penetration of SMEs, owing to the increased government support for the establishment of new businesses.

Some of the key players in global Micro Data Centers market are Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric, Advanced Facilities, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Delta Power Solutions, Dell Inc., Panduit Corporation, ALTRON, A.S., Hitachi Ltd., Cannon Technologies, Ltd., Sicon Chat Union Electric Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Zellabox Technologies, Attom Technology and Canovate Group.

Rack Sizes Covered:

• 5-25 RU

• 26-50 RU

• 51-100 RU

• Other Rack sizes

Components Covered:

• Service

• Solution

• Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

• Fire Suppression Systems

• Telecommunication & Storage Systems

• Built-in Security Systems

Applications Covered:

• E-Services

• Gaming

• Communication

• Web Content

• Audio/Video

• Cloud services

• Media Content

• Mobile Computing

• High Density Networks

• Disaster Recovery

• Remote Office Support

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Colocation

• Retail

• IT & Telecom

• military and Defense

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Education

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Government

• Energy & Manufacturing

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances