Micellar Casein Market Will Make a Huge Impact in Near Future

FMI has compiled a study on micellar casein, which offers an analysis and forecast of the micellar casein market, in its publication titled Micellar Casein Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019–2029. Consistent demand for personalized and custom ingredients used for fortification, coupled with fluctuating raw material supply, is anticipated to be the major push-pull factor impacting the global micellar casein market over the forecast period. Various characteristics of micellar casein such as their neutral flavor and stability in harsh temperatures are propelling its use in a variety of applications such as clinical nutrition, infant nutrition, and dairy beverages.

The scope of the report on the micellar casein market includes both, micellar casein that is used in various end products such as cakes and pastries, confectionery products, breakfast cereals, cereal bars, ice cream, and desserts, and also the micellar casein which is directly consumable. From the supply side, manufacturers are offering micellar casein in a variety of flavours, which enable them to attract a larger consumer base for micellar casein. These products are also fortified with other essential amino acids which add value to micellar casein, making it an ideal dietary product. The report covers a historical analysis of the micellar casein market from 2014 to 2018 and provides forecasts from 2019 to 2029 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

This report on the micellar casein market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the micellar casein market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the micellar casein market is structured.

Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of micellar casein, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita food consumption, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the micellar casein market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates.

The report on the micellar casein market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global micellar casein market, covering detailed information based on product type, application, and sales channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the micellar casein market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the micellar casein market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the micellar casein market report include ProteinCo, Idaho Milk Products, Inc., Milk Specialties Global, AMCO Proteins, Ingredia SA, Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited, FrieslandCampina Domo, Nutrend D. S., and Freedom Foods Group Limited amongst others.

To develop the market estimates for micellar casein, the overall utilization of milk protein ingredients in volume terms were considered. This was followed by evaluating the volume reserved for the manufacture of other milk derivatives which comprise of micellar casein. This was modeled for major production regions and countries and benchmarking this evaluation for other regions for the micellar casein market. Various factors such as the parent market consumption and penetration were considered for benchmarking, which was then followed by cross-referencing the production and revenue generated from the sales of micellar casein by key producers for top countries, globally. The prices of micellar casein have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

Global Micellar Casein Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type Micellar Casein Isolates Micellar Casein Concentrates

Analysis by Applications Nutritional Beverages Clinical Nutrition Bakery Meat Products Nutritional Powders & Bars Protein Fortification Dairy Beverages Supplements Infant Nutrition Dairy Products Cheese Coffee

Analysis by Sales Channel Direct Sales/B2B Indirect Sales/B2C Specialty Stores Sports Stores Grocery Stores Modern Trade Online Channel Others

Analysis by Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa

