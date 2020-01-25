Mice Model Market Global Forecasts upto 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Mice Model market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

segmentation, North America is estimated to account for a massive share of the global mice model market and remain in the topmost position throughout the forecast period. Europe is estimated to register a significant growth and attain a second-leading position in the next few years. The presence of a large number of established pharmaceutical sector and the rising research activities for advanced biosciences are the key factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the mice model market in North America and Europe in the near future.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market for mice model is expected to register a remarkable growth in the next few years, thanks to the tremendously rising demand for transgenic and knockout mice models. The rising contribution from India, China, Singapore, and Malaysia is another factor aspect encouraging the development of the Asia Pacific mice model market throughout the forecast period.

Global Mice Model Market: Competitive Analysis

The market for mice model is high competitive in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players operating in it across the globe. The expected rise in the number of players entering the global market is predicted to enhance the level of competition in the coming few years. In addition, a tremendous rise in the research and development activities is projected to benefit the key players in the global mice model market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the mice model market across the globe are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Sage Labs, Inc.), ENVIGO, Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Trans Genic, Inc., Harbour Antibodies Bv, Janvier Labs, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Genoway, and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. These players are making notable efforts to expand their market presence and gain a competitive edge across the globe.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Mice Model market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

