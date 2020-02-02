mHealth Solutions Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cerner Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Athenahealth, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Apple

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, mHealth Solutions Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The mHealth Solutions market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the mHealth Solutions market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top mHealth Solutions players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts mHealth Solutions industry situations. According to the research, the mHealth Solutions market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the mHealth Solutions market.

Global mHealth solutions market is valued at USD 21.14 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 212.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global mHealth Solutions Market include:

Cerner Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Athenahealth

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Apple

Johnson & Johnson

Omron Corp

Nokia

Airstrip

AT&T

Biotelementary

Alivecor

Agamatrix