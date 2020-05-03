Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Will Led to Huge Growth and Share in Near Future

The global mHealth market is being driven by the increasing penetration of tablets and smartphones, and growing adoption of connected healthcare devices and mHealth apps. Rising geriatric population prone to chronic diseases, increasing focus on patent-centric healthcare, and growing demand for remote patient monitoring are also helping in this regard. Generating a revenue of $23.0 billion in 2017 as per a P&S Intelligence study, the market is predicted to advance through the forecast period at a CAGR of 33.5%.

mHealth refers to the collection of medical data and delivery of healthcare services via mobile phones and tablets. On the basis of offering, the mHealth market can be divided into mHealth apps, connected devices, and services. Among these, the connected devices category led the market in 2017 with 57.2% share, due to a growing demand for remote patient monitoring solutions. In places, where people’s houses and healthcare centers are distant, these collect patients’ medical data and send it to medical practitioners via the internet, thus allowing for real-time disease management and improved patient outcomes.

Thus, we see that chronic diseases will be one of the major growth factors of the mHealth market in the future. As per a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, dated July 2017, 30.3 million people in the U.S. already had diabetes, while 84.1 million more were suffering from prediabetes, which can lead to type 2 diabetes, if not treated. Other common chronic diseases include cardiovascular diseases, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cancer. With mHealth apps, doctors can help patients manage these diseases via remote monitoring and e-consultation.

MHEALTH MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Offering

Connected devices Blood pressure monitors Blood glucose monitors ECG monitors Multiparameter monitors Pulse oximeters Sleep apnea monitors Others

Services Preventive services Diagnosis and consulting Treatment services Healthcare system strengthening services Fitness and wellness services Remote monitoring

mHealth apps Healthcare apps Medical apps



Market Segmentation by Stakeholder