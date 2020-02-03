mHealth Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts

The growth of the mhealth Market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the wearable devices such with improved technology are considered as reliable tools for advanced health monitoring systems such as smart watch and fitness tracker. The devices include the features such as user-friendly, self-effacing and connected, wireless data transmission, real-time feedback, and alerting mechanisms. Due to owing these factors and with the improved technology, the mobile health and their innovative applications are help to drive the market in the forecast period. However, the policies and regulations for mHealth expected to hinder the growth of the global mhealth market.

Based on services, the market is classified as remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. In 2016, the remote monitoring services segment held the largest share of the market, by services. On the basis of the devices segment the market is segmented into insulin pump, BP monitor, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeters and others. Based on end user, the market is categorized into mobile operators, devices vendors, health providers and others. The mhealth market is estimated to account for US$ 246,820.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are

LifeWatch KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation athenahealth, Inc. Honeywell Life Care Solutions Cisco Systems, Inc. OMRON Corporation Masimo AgaMatrix, Inc

The increasing advancements such as open source hardware, personal medical devices, and mobile phone apps are creating more opportunities for custom-made medical devices and personalized care. They bring new challenges in balancing the need for regulation with the need to innovate flexibly and efficiently for ensuring safety and performance of the medical device. To accelerate adoption of mobile health services and to ensure that they fulfil their promise, it is important to put in place supportive policies and regulations. Regulators in the U.S. and Europe are introductory to recognize and respond to these regulatory issues related to systems and interfaces.

For instance, the NHS (National Health Service) in England, adopted the IEC 80001 standard for the management of risks in networks integrated with medical devices. However, these policy related and regulatory barriers must be overcome before these solutions can fulfil their promise.

On the basis of services, the market is segmented into remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. The remote monitoring services expected to hold the largest share in the forecast period. The remote monitoring services act as a primary and secondary support function which is used to provide secure & real-time monitoring and also helps to deliver a superior end-user experience. Additionally, the services include the web based transactions such as customer logins, purchase and cart order fulfillment, filling of web forms, and other user interactions to the users.

Table of Content:

GLOBAL MHEALTH MARKET – INTRODUCTION 16 GLOBAL MHEALTH MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 18 GLOBAL MHEALTH MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 21 GLOBAL MHEALTH MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 34 MHEALTH MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS 37 GLOBAL MHEALTH MARKET – REGULATORY SCENARIO 39 GLOBAL MHEALTH MARKET ANALYSIS– BY SERVICES 41 GLOBAL MHEALTH MARKET ANALYSIS– BY DEVICES 48 GLOBAL MHEALTH MARKET ANALYSIS– BY END USER 54 NORTH AMERICA TELEHEATH MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 59 EUROPE MHEALTH MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 69 ASIA-PACIFIC MHEALTH MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 78 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MHEALTH MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 89 SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA MHEALTH MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 100 MHEALTH MARKET –INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 106 GLOBAL MHEALTH MARKET –KEY COMPANY PROFILES 113 APPENDIX 147

