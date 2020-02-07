Mexico Online On-demand Home Services Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Mexico Online On-demand Home Services Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a 17.1% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report presents analyzed factors affecting Mexico online on-demand home services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. Mexico Online On-demand Home Services Market is expected to witness significant growth because of the growing mobile commerce platform in Mexico. This is majorly attributed to the rising number of internet and smartphone users owing to increased internet penetration as the co st of mobile and internet is declining day by day.

The online on-demand domestic work is increasing in Mexico because of changing demographics, social, and employment trends. This mainly comprises of women employment, decline in the public provision of care services, and disappearance of extended family support. In 2018, Mexico had about XX million domestic workers, of which more than XX% were women.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/39031

The report on Mexico Online On-demand Home Services Market covers the segments such as platform, service, and end-user. Based on end-user, a family segment is expected to hold the major share of Mexico online on-demand home services market as most of the home and family services stand under this section and provide several services. Such as, family services include child-minding, childcare outside the home, transport assistance for children, home lessons, school help, and IT and administrative assistance.

The report also focuses on major leading industry players of Mexico Online On-demand Home Services Market providing information for instance company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, price, production, and revenue.

In Mexico, Uber Technologies, Inc is the market leader in passenger transportation services that provides convenient door-to-door trips for those who either punctually or regularly require such services. Taxi rides can also be facilitated through app-based platforms – which are referred to as taxi app-based platforms. In April 2018, a China-based ride-hailing company “Didi Chuxing” has arrived in the Mexican market to provide passenger transport services. Mexican consumers using the internet and smartphones for online shopping like grocery, food delivery, consumer electronics, apparel, and others are rapidly gaining prominence.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Mexico Online On-demand Home Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by company. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Mexico Online On-demand Home Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Mexico Online On-demand Home Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and presence in the Mexico Online On-demand Home Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/39031

Scope of the Mexico Online On-demand Home Services Market

Mexico Online On-Demand Home Services Market, By Platform

• Online website

• Mobile applications

Mexico Online On-Demand Home Services Market, By Service

• Domestic services

o House cleaning & repair services

o Personal care

o Babysitting

o Pet care

o Others

• Online Shopping

o Food Delivery

o Grocery

o Consumer electronics

o Apparels

o Others

• Transportation

Mexico Online On-Demand Home Services Market, By End-User

• Family

• Professionals

Key players operating in the Mexico Online On-Demand Home Services Market

• Aliada Inc.

• BlaBlaCar

• Cornershop Inc

• Mercadoni

• Etsy, Inc.

• Postmates Inc

• Cabify

• Uber Technologies, Inc.

• Rappi Inc

• Rappido

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Mexico Online On-Demand Home Services Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/mexico-online-on-demand-home-services-market/39031/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com