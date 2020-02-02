Methylene Chloride Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Akzonobel NV, DOW Chemical Company, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Ineos, KEM One

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Methylene Chloride Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Methylene Chloride market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Methylene Chloride market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Methylene Chloride players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Methylene Chloride industry situations. According to the research, the Methylene Chloride market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Methylene Chloride market.

Global Methylene Chloridemarket was valued at USD 740.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1110.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.60% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Methylene Chloride Market include:

Akzonobel NV

DOW Chemical Company

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Ineos

KEM One

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Solvay