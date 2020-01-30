Methionine Market Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Outlook 2018-2026

Global Methionine Market Analysis

According to Ozone Market Reports, The Global Methionine Market was valued at USD 3.52 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.44 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.60 % from 2018 to 2026.

What is Methionine?

Methionine is amino acids; help build the proteins that make up the tissues and organs of your body. Methionine is found in fish, meat, and dairy products. It plays an important role in the many functions within the body.

Global Methionine Market Outlook

Increasing awareness about healthy diets has resulted into rise in the consumption of animal-based products. Implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality is favouring the demand. Economic development and increasing urbanization will also have consequences for the dietary patterns thus improving the overall nutritional status of the country’s population.

Global Methionine Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Methionine Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as

Novus International Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Arkema Group, METabolic EXplorer, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Royal DSM, and BASF SE

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

