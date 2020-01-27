Methanol Market Sparkling Growth Worldwide Forecasts by 2027

The ‘Methanol Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Market Segmentation

The global methanol market is segmented into feedstock type, end use, and region. On the basis of feedstock type, the market is divided into natural gas, coal, and other feedstock types. On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into formaldehyde, acetic acid, MTBE, MMA, gasoline blending, biodiesel, dimethyl ether, MTO/MTP, and others. This segmentation also includes country-wise analysis based on all the key parameters in the global methanol market.

Region-wise, the market is segmented into Latin America, Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ).

Global Methanol Market- Competitive Landscape

The report includes company profiles and key strategies adopted by the leading market players in the global methanol market such as SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Methanex Corporation, BASF SE, and Celanese Corporation. The companies are evaluated on various parameters such as product portfolio, company overview, latest product development, financial overview, and key business strategies.

