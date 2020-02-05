Methane Market Forecast Analysis 2019-2025
Detailed Study on the Global Methane Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Methane market in the upcoming decade.
As per the report, the Methane market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Methane market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
Methane Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Methane market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Methane market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Methane in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gasrec Ltd.
CNG Services Ltd
Arrow Energy.
BG Group
Baker Hughes
Dart Energy
Blue Energy
BP Plc
SGN
VERBIO
MagneGas
Gazasia Ltd
Biogas Products Ltd.
Schmack Carbotech GmbH
SoCalGas
ConocoPhillips
China United Coalbed Methane
Encana Corp
Halliburton
Fortune Oil Plc
Metgasco Ltd
Origin Energy
Petronas
Nexen
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Fermentation
Gasification
Segment by Application
Power Generation
Automotive Fuel
Residential
Others
