Meter Data Management System Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate of 20.1% by 2025 | Global Key Vendors – Honeywell, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Landis+Gyr, Diehl

Global Meter Data Management System Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Meter Data Management System Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Meter Data Management System Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Meter Data Management System Market Overview:

The Global Meter Data Management System Market is esteemed at around USD 168 Million of every 2017 and is foreseen to develop with a solid development rate of more than 20.1% over the estimate time frame 2018-2025.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Meter Data Management System Market are rapid growth in adoption of advanced metering technology, progressing deployment of smart meters, increasing volume of meter data coupled with demand for grid reliability and outage management. Adoption of advance metering technologies facilitates monitoring and measuring the consumer’s information.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/167790 .

As per the market research report, AMI adoption offers operational and financial benefits and eliminates the requirement of on-site meter reading, improves energy theft detection and response to power outages. It also brings financial gains to utility, gas and water companies through reduction in maintenance and equipment costs. It is an integrated system of communication, smart meters and data management systems that enables communication between customers and utilities. For instance, as per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2016 U.S. electric utilities has installed about 71 million advanced metering infrastructure smart meters representing about 47% of the electricity consumers in the United States.

The Global Meter Data Management System Market is segmented on the basis of Component, Utility, Application and Region. Based on the Component, the Global Meter Data Management System Market is sub-segmented into Hardware, Software and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Meter Data Management System Market is classified into Micro Grid, Smart Grid, EV Charging, Energy Storage and others. Based on the Utility, the Global Meter Data Management System Market is sub-segmented into Gas, Electricity, Water and others. On the basis of End-User, the Global Meter Data Management System Market is sub-segmented into Commercial & Industrial, Residential and others.

Top Industry News:

Honeywell (October 14, 2019) – Honeywell’s T55 Engine Upgrade To Provide More Power, Better Fuel Efficiency For U.S. Army’s CH-47 Chinook –Honeywell is finalizing a new and improved T55 engine to power the U.S. Army’s Chinook helicopters. The newest upgrade for the legendary T55 will offer over 20% more power at sea level, a nearly 10% power increase at high and hot altitudes, and use 9% less fuel than before. This new variant of the T55 will also greatly reduce ownership costs, improving the overall value of what is already one of the most battle-tested engines in the history of warfare.

This current round of optimization and risk-reduction testing is a continuation of Honeywell’s internally funded upgrade program for the T55, which has powered Chinook helicopters around the globe for more than five decades. The new T55 also represents the lowest risk to integrate onto the Chinook, as it already fits in the existing nacelle and maintains all the same connections to the aircraft.

“Honeywell is committed to continually improving the T55 engine to meet military needs and developing reliable, time-tested engines that require less maintenance and can withstand harsh environments,” said Dave Marinick, vice president, engines, Honeywell Aerospace. “Our dedication in continually improving the T55 is a testament to more than five successful decades working alongside the U.S. Army to protect and serve its soldiers.”

Purchase this report online with 200 Pages, List of Tables & Figures and in-depth Table of Contents on “Global Meter Data Management System Market Report 2019” @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/buy-now/167790/single .

Top Leading Key in Players Global Meter Data Management System Market: Honeywell, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Landis+Gyr, Kamstrup, Diehl, Alcara, Sensus (Xylem), Powel Eaton and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Meter Data Management System Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Honeywell, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Landis+Gyr, Kamstrup, Diehl, Alcara, Sensus (Xylem), Powel Eaton, etc. are some of the key vendors of Meter Data Management System across the world. These players across Meter Data Management System Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Meter Data Management System Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Meter Data Management System in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/167790 .

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Meter Data Management System Market Report 2019

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Meter Data Management System Market Snapshot

1.2 Key Trends

1.4 Estimation Methodology

1.5 Research Assumption

2 Meter Data Management System Market Definition and Scope

2.1 Objective of the Study

2.2 Market Definition & Scope

2.3 Years Considered for the Study

2.4 Currency Conversion Rates

3 Meter Data Management System Market Dynamics

3.1 See Saw Analysis

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

About us

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940