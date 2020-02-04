Metaxalone Market Is Rising Trends, Demands and Production Growth 2019 to 2026

Metaxalone is a white, odourless crystalline powder used to relax muscles and relieve pain that could have occurred due to strain, sprain, and other musculoskeletal conditions. It has sedative and skeletal muscle relaxant effect on the body and helps relieve pain. The compound is freely soluble in chloroform; however insoluble in ether or water.

The rise in the number of people suffering from musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis is a major factor that contributes towards the growth of metaxalone market. Moreover, there is an increase in the number of injuries sustained during accidents, which can led to muscle or joint pain. However, the side-effects caused by the use of metaxalone such as vomiting, headache, nausea, and irritability hamper the market growth.

In addition, administration of metaxalone along with some central nervous system depressant can cause central nervous system depression in the patient.

The global metaxalone market is segmented based on indication and geography. Based on indication, it is classified into bone pain, muscle pain, joint pain, Tunnel syndromes, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Biosynth

Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

CDI Technology

Angelini S.p.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Aurum Pharmatech LLC

Finetech Industry Limited

Biocore

Oxchem Corporation

