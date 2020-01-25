Metalworking Fluids Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast Illuminated by New Report2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Metalworking Fluids market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Trends

The usage of metalworking fluids in several end-use industries such as appliances, aerospace, machinery and automotive are likely to result in increased demand. Presently, there has been a rising preference for synthetic fluids. As against conventional fluids, synthetic fluids possess advanced functions and forms, providing precise concentration measurements and reducing the chances of oil contamination. The growing demand for these metalworking fluids is expected to accelerate the market expansion.

On the other hand, the occupational and environmental hazards posed by these fluids are considered key factors restricting the growth of the market. Workers who are exposed to these fluids might develop respiratory disorders such as asthma, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, and chronic bronchitis apart from skin related conditions.

However, the negative impact of these deterrents can be counterbalanced by the introduction of bio-based metalworking fluids. These are obtained from natural materials such as plant oil and animal fats. As bio-based metalworking fluids are not only cost-efficient, but also environment friendly and safe for workers, this segment is slated for stupendous growth.

Global Metalworking Fluids Market: Market Potential

A number of product innovations in the field of metalworking fluids have cropped up over the last few years. For example, in February 2017, TRIM MicroSol 590XT, a new metalworking fluid launched by Master Chemical Corporation, received the approval of Boeing, a leading aerospace company. The product is to be used in the making of aircraft families such as 767, 737, and 777.

In the same month, a nitrate-free acid mixture possessing extraordinary resistance to ferrous corrosion was launched by Verdezyne Inc., in partnership with Aceto Corporation. This product can be used in the production of metalworking fluids.

Similarly, Milacron Holdings Corp. announced the launch of CIMPERIAL® 35-880, a highly efficient emulsion fluid designed for heavy-duty machine operations, in early February 2017. Aimed at catering to the needs of aerospace sector, the product can also be used in automotive and industrial applications. The product claims to have high resistance to corrosion, apart from boasting CimShield technology.

Global Metalworking Fluids Market: Regional Outlook

The metalworking fluids market in North America is expected to display tremendous growth. Benefitted by the increasing opportunities in the U.S., this region is likely to emerge at the fore of the global landscape. Steady recovery of the automotive manufacturing and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) from economic downturn is likely to aid expansion. Europe might also witness considerable growth, driven by the presence of leading automotive manufacturers in Germany.

Asia Pacific promises great potential for further expansion owing to the flourishing automotive sector, large scale industrialization, growing infrastructural development, and beneficial policies of the governments. The Asian countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Japan are likely to emerge as the key contributors.

Global Metalworking Fluids Market: Competitive Analysis

In terms of competition, the market appears to be highly fragmented, with smaller players catering to a majority of end users. Some of the major companies operating in the global market for metalworking fluids are Castrol Limited, FUCHS, The Lubrizol Corporation, Apar Industries Ltd, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lukoil Oil Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, Total S.A., and Chem Arrow Corporation.

