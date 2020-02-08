Metalized Pet Bottles Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2016 – 2024

Latest report on global Metalized Pet Bottles market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Metalized Pet Bottles market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Metalized Pet Bottles is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Metalized Pet Bottles market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

Market Segmentation

The global metalized pet bottles packaging market is segmented into three parts based on the shape, end user, and geography.

Based on the shape of the bottle, the global metalized pet bottles packaging market is segmented into:

Square

Cylinder

Customized

Based on the end-user the global twin blister packaging market is segmented into:

Personal care industry

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Antiperspirants & Perfume

Others

Food and beverage industry

Edible Oils

Dairy products

Soft drinks & Juices

Others

Others

Metalized Pet Bottles Market: Regional outlook

In terms of geography, the global metalized pet bottles packaging market has been divided in to seven key regions including North America, Latin America, East Europe, West Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific metalized pet bottles packaging market revenue contribution to the global metalized pet bottles packaging market is expected to be the maximum by the end of forecast period owing to increased demand of metalized pet bottles packaging food and beverage industry. North America and Europe are expected to create significant opportunities for metalized pet bottles packaging manufacturers owing to increased demand for metalized pet bottles packaging in personal care and health care applications. The demand for metalized pet bottles for packaging consumer goods in developing economies such as Brazil, Mexico in Latin America, due to higher consumer spending pattern, will drive the revenue sales of metalized pet bottles packaging, in the region. Factors such as increasing urbanization, better life style, along with greater purchasing power parity are expected to foster the demand of metalized pet bottles packaging in the Middle East and African regions.

Metalized Pet Bottles Market: Key players

Some of the key players in this industry are TricorBraun Inc, O.BERK COMPANY, LLC, Pet Power, Packaging Connections, Amcor, Novelis, Polyplex, etc.

