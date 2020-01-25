Metal Stamping Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2015 – 2025

Metal Stamping Market Assessment

The Metal Stamping Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Metal Stamping market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2015 – 2025. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.

The Metal Stamping Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

The Metal Stamping Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Synopsis of recent R&D activities implemented by each Metal Stamping Market player

Segmentation of the Metal Stamping Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments

Factors (Positive and Negative) affecting the growth of the Metal Stamping Market

Comprehensive analysis of the impacts of the growth of relevant industries

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Metal Stamping Market players

The Metal Stamping Market research answers the following questions:

Which country in region is expected to hold the largest share by 2019?

How are the players overcoming the challenges associated with the Metal Stamping Market?

What modifications are the Metal Stamping Market players performing to receive regulatory approvals in specific regions?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors impacting the Metal Stamping Market?

What is future prospect of Metal Stamping in end use segment?

A thorough primary and secondary research has been performed to extract the nuts and bolts of the Metal Stamping Market. Various service providers, implementation vendors and research in different departments of all gamut of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the Metal Stamping Market.

Key players and manufacturers in metal stamping market are taking immense efforts in developing sustainability strategies with regards to stamping owing to rising regulatory policies.

Metal stamping industry has been significantly influenced by the consumption patterns across sectors such as automotive, telecommunications and consumer appliances. In addition, shifting trend of substituting metals with composites and polymers for decreasing weight of vehicles resulted in increased fuel efficiency and is likely to hamper the growth of metal stamping market.

Growing adoption of bending process in various industry verticals to improve stability, durability and quality of manufactured parts is anticipated to stimulate growth of metal stamping market. Aerospace industry is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for metal stamping market in the near future. Metal stamping demand is expected to increase with increasing focus on safety, demand for catering to stringent quality standards as well as use of versatile and lightweight components for maintaining reduced fuel costs and low weight of aircraft.

The rising competition in the automotive industry has led to the growth in demand for the global metal stamping market. In global metal stamping market, the desired shape of the metal is achieved by pressing or punching process with the help of stamping dies. The process of punching or the application of pressure can be done either manually or mechanically as per the requirement. Metals predominantly used in the global metal stamping market are aluminium, steel, brass, copper and stainless steel. Global metal stamping market is expected to grow with a single digit compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

Metal Stamping Market: Drivers & Restraints

The increasing technological advancement and development in the automotive industry is the major driving force for the growth of global metal stamping market. In case of an automobile, global metal stamping market finds its usage in side panels, brackets, bonnets, roofs, hangers, etc. The growing demand in consumer electronics, aerospace, electrical & electronics, engineering machinery, defence and telecommunication are some of the other driving factors for the growth of global metal stamping market. The evolution of metal stamping of next generation has generated a dynamic pull for the growth of global metal stamping market. In this, the usage of dies is optional thus it saves time and optimises the cost for the company. The increasing usage of other processes specially casting and forging during the formation of metal as they produce quality products and also have the flexibility in being used in the formation of heavy metals and also the high cost of raw materials are the challenges faced by the global metal stamping market.

Metal Stamping Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global metal stamping market can be segmented into following segments:

Vehicle stamping

Job stamping

Others

On the basis of end users, global metal stamping market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Electrical & electronics

Others

Metal Stamping Market: Region-wise Outlook

Global metal stamping market in North America and Europe is anticipated to grow at a good pace due to the growing demand in the automotive industry. The global metal stamping market is estimated to grow with a single digit CAGR in North America during the forecast period. The industry is replacing ferrous materials with non-ferrous materials in order to reduce the vehicle weight. In the developing regions, Asia and Latin America are expected to be the prospective market due to the expansion of capacity utilization and also the growing trend of outsourcing.

Metal Stamping Market: Key Players

Some of the few key players in global metal stamping market are: American Industrial Company, Martinrea International Inc., Magna International Inc., Hayes Lemmerz International, Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., Haitong Metals, D&H Industries, Inc., Dongguan Fortuna Metal Stamping Company, ThyssenKrupp AG, Alcoa Inc. and American Axle & manufacturing, Inc.

Some of the key vendors in global metal stamping market are: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, BMW AG, Whirlpool and Boeing.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies and End Use industries.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

