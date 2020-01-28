Metal Roofing Market Insights, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, key players, Market shares and Forecast 2019 to 2027

In 2029, the Metal Roofing market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Metal Roofing market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Metal Roofing market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Metal Roofing market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Metal Roofing market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Metal Roofing market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Metal Roofing market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global metal roofing market by segmenting it in terms of type, metal type, construction type, and end-user. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for metal roofing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for these roofs in individual type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global metal roofing market are Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain S.A., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, ATAS International Inc., Tegral Building Products Ltd. (Tegral), Etex, Safal Group, Sunlast Metal Inc., Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Thompson Architectural Metals Company (TAMCO), SKC Thailand Co. Ltd., CSR Limited, Coastal Metal Service, and Worthouse. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the metal roofing market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segments of the market. Market size and forecast for each type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, trade publications, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Type

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others (Including Tin, Zinc, and Titanium)

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Metal Type

Flat Seam

Batten Seam

Standing Seam

Corrugated

Others (Including Shingles, Panels, and Through-fastened Metal Roofing)

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

Global Metal Roofing Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the global metal roofing market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by leading players in the global metal roofing market

List of major factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the metal roofing market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and trends that would impact the outlook for the global metal roofing market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

The Metal Roofing market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Metal Roofing market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Metal Roofing market? Which market players currently dominate the global Metal Roofing market? What is the consumption trend of the Metal Roofing in region?

The Metal Roofing market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Metal Roofing in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Metal Roofing market.

Scrutinized data of the Metal Roofing on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Metal Roofing market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Metal Roofing market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Metal Roofing Market Report

The global Metal Roofing market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Metal Roofing market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Metal Roofing market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.