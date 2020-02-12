Metal Pipe Coating Market Regional Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025
Metal Pipe Coating Market By Product Type (Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) Coatings, Concrete Coatings) and Application (Oil & Gas Industry, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing, Others) – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025
Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis
The Metal Pipe Coating Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Thermoplastic polymer is the biggest kind of pipe coatings utilized in various end-use enterprises. The market for thermoplastic polymer coatings is huge in light of the fact that these polymers offer different focal points, for example, protection from synthetic substances and physical pressure, great adaptability and simple to apply. These characteristics settle on it a perfect decision of covering to be applied on pipelines.
Drivers and Restraints
Pipe coatings are generally utilized in the oil and gas industry for smooth transportation of hydrocarbons for the different end-use ventures. These transportation pipelines are required to have high quality and long life to maintain a strategic distance from early substitution. Pipe coatings help to build the time span of usability of the funneling framework and decrease substitution cost. In oil and gas industry, Pipe coatings are utilized in drill pipes too for the creation of hydrocarbons from the penetrated well. The utilization of pipe coatings is developing fundamentally with the improvement of further developed and concentrated pipe coatings, as they are substantially more compelling and flexible than at first utilized pipe coatings.
Regional Insights
North America is the worldwide harbinger in the pipe coatings s, as far as worth and volume, in 2015. Nations in this district, for example, U.S., Canada and Mexico are seeing huge increment in the utilization of pipe coatings for various end-use enterprises. The expanded interest of pipelines at last use enterprises, for example, oil 7 gas, water and wastewater treatment, concoction handling and others is driving the interest for pipe coatings. U.S. is assessed to be the quickest developing business sector in this locale till 2021. This development is for the most part because of expanded interest of pipelines and restoration exercises in the nation.
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis
The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.
PPG Industries, Inc., Akzonobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd., Wasco Energy Group of Companies, Arkema S.A., The 3M Company, Shawcor Ltd., Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.
Some of the key questions answered by the report are:
1.What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?
2.What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?
3.What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?
4.What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?
5.Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?
