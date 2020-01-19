Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019 2026

Metal Injection Molding Market is expected to reach USD 5.26 Billion by 2026 from USD 2.45 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.95%.



Metal injection molding process is largely used by manufacturers due to reduced finishing operations, minimum material wastage and production of more components with superior properties. It is a relatively more cost-effective technology as compared to other conventional methods and products manufactured using this process shows better mechanical properties superior than powder metal parts & castings.

Metal injection molding market based on material type has been segmented into stainless steel, low alloy steel, soft magnetic material and others. Stainless steel segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for metal injection molding during the forecast period. Wide application of stainless steel in various end-use industries due to its relatively lower price as compared to other material types is one of the factors driving demand for stainless steel.

Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial, consumer products, medical & orthodontics and firearms & defense. Electrical & electronics segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market growth. This is due to the increasing demand for small sized electronic devices.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for metal injection molding during the forecast period. Increasing demand from end-use industries is expected to drive the metal injection molding market in the Asia Pacific region.

Scope of the Report

Metal Injection Molding Market, by Material Type:

• Stainless Steel

• Low Alloy Steel

• Soft Magnetic Material

• Others (Tool Steel, Titanium, Tungsten)

Metal Injection Molding Market, By End-Use Industry:

• Electrical & Electronics

• Automotive

• Medical & Orthodontics

• Consumer Products

• Industrial

• Firearms & Defense

• Others

Metal Injection Molding Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Metal Injection Molding Market:

• Indo-MIM

• ARC Group Worldwide

• Dynacast International

• Phillips-Medisize

• NetShape Technologies

• Smith Metal Products

• Dean Group International

• CMG Technologies

• Sintex A/S

• Future High-Tech

• Parmatech Corporation

• Parmaco Metal Injection Molding

