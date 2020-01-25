Metal Forging Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis and Forecast2018 – 2028

Global Metal Forging Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Metal Forging market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Metal Forging market report covers the key segments, such as

Growth Drivers

Rapid Expansion of the Automotive Industry to Stoke Demand for Metal Forging Procedure

Much of the growth of the global metal forging market is attributed to rapid expansion of the automotive industry, particularly in the automotive industry. Desired size and shape of metal components are achieved through metal forging process. Apart from tensile strength, the process offers outstanding uniformity of structure and composition. Automotive industry relies heavily on the steel forged metal components, which is used in the making of bearings, crankshafts, and transmission gears.

Forged steel is imperative in handling stress and torque put on transmission gears, crankshafts, and bearings. The demand for lightweight vehicles has surged, which has led to fierce competition between market players. Metal forged components are also used in the making of drive shafts, differential gears, transmission shafts, and connecting rods in powertrain setup of a vehicle.

Automobile is not the only industry where metal forging process is used extensively. Forged components also find wide use in the defense sector. From armored carriers to missiles to heavy weapons, forged metals used in all of these applications of the defense industry.

Global Metal forging Market: Regional Outlook

The global metal forging market has been split into the key geographies of Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific metal forging market is expected to lead the global metal forging market during the forecast period. Countries like India, Japan, and China have accelerated their manufacturing activities. Increased foreign investments and government policies supporting the manufacturing in these countries are likely to fuel the global metal forging market. For instance, India is now contemplating 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in contract manufacturing, which will boost the sector in India. India already has 100% FDI investment policy in manufacturing. Inflow of funds from abroad will boost the manufacturing sector including automotive, defense, aircraft, and oil-drilling equipment. This will offer ample growth opportunity for the Asia Pacific metal forging market during the assessment period.

Apart from Asia Pacific, South America metal forging market is also poised for substantial growth during the forecast period due to massive demand in automotive. Brazil, Columbia, and Argentina are estimated to generate substantial demand for both lightweight passenger vehicles and light duty commercial vehicles. Such high demand in the automotive industry will derive the South America metal forging market.

The global metal forging market is segmented as:

Raw Materials

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others

Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Construction

Agriculture

Others

