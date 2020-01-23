Metal Detectable Tags and Labels Market: Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Overview

Metal detectable tags and labels are commonly used in the processed food industry, for safety and health reasons, to identify whether any indication of contamination is left behind. The key concern of the food industry is accidental contamination. Although contamination cannot be completely ruled out, metal detectable tags and labels comes into play in case impurities present in the food. Metal detectable foils are placed in between the plastic sheet and paper, and covered with synthetic material to give good resistance. Metal detectable tags and labels are available in variants like printed information and barcode or written on labels tags, this provides number of options for selection of metal detectable tags and labels, which drives their demand. Thermal transfer printers are used for printing information on metal detectable tags and labels. The global market for metal detectable tags and labels is influenced by food and beverages industry. Therefore, it is critical for food and beverage industries to control contamination without the use of metal detectable tags and labels. Metal detectable tags and labels used in the textile industry for proper identification and information storage can drive the market for metal detectable tags and labels during the forecast period.

Global Metal Detectable Tags and Labels Market: Dynamics

Metal detectable tags and labels work on the principle of magnetic frequency produced by a metal detector in which two distinct coils, transmitter coil and receiver coil, are placed together. Metal detectable tags and labels are used to detect the impurities and contamination present in the food. Metal detectable tags and labels are also used in animal identification by punching a tag in their ear with a barcode or information tag, so that proper identification of animals can be done by the government. Metal detectable tags and labels are the need of the food industry to improve the quality of food by indicating the presence of metallic residue involved due to metal containers for packaging, so the demand for tags will simultaneously increase. Metal detector tags also help in indicating non-conductive materials like ceramics and glass, textiles, oils, concrete, rubber, and plastic. The demand for metal detectable tags and labels will rise due to the growth in the textile industry, where needles and staples need to be detected from clothes. Water treatment industry also uses metal detectable tags and labels in pipelines to ensure that the water flow does not contain any impurities or metal particles. Metal detectable tags and labels are available in various colors and several features. Metal detectable tags and labels are developed and modified on regular intervals. Hence, the metal detectable tags and label market is expected to show high growth during the forecast period.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure here

Global Metal Detectable Tags and Labels Market: Segmentation

The global metal detectable tags and labels market is segmented as follows –

By material type, the global metal detectable tags and labels market is segmented into –

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Paper

Anodized Aluminum

By product size, the global metal detectable tags and labels market is segmented into –

Standard Sizes 48mm X 265mm 48mm X 279mm 25mm X 190mm 50mm X 279mm 6mm X 280mm 70mm X 122mm

Custom Sizes

By product shape, the global metal detectable tags and labels market is segmented into –

Circular

Striped

Square

By end-user industry, the global metal detectable tags and labels market is segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Textiles

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Global Metal Detectable Tags and Labels Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for metal detectable tags and labels is high in well-developed markets such as North America and Western Europe due to high literacy and acceptance of advanced technological adaptation by manufacturers. Impressive growth in Asia Pacific is being forecasted due to rising population and increased need for processed food in the region, which is expected to give a thrust to the global market for metal detectable tags and labels during the forecast period.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Recent Developments in the Global Metal Detectable Tags and Labels Market

Metal detectable tags like metal detectable ID tags for zip ties used in pharmaceuticals and food industries allow customers to customize their tags by printing or writing directly on them, for easy and flexible use.

In January 2019, Fortress Technology, a key manufacturer of metal detector systems, designed the interceptor DF (12) to maximize the detection of metal contaminants in high-value food. This new metal detector features multi-oriented technology that is able to multi-scan food.

In January 2019, Scopic, a brand of Steritouch Ltd, launched detectable solutions for silicon and rubber, which embed metal and x-ray detectable properties in products in the food processing industry.

Global Metal Detectable Tags and Labels Market: Key players

Some of the leading players operating in the global metal detectable tags and labels market are as follows –