Metal Chelates Market: In-Depth Market Research Report2017 – 2025

In Depth Study of the Metal Chelates Market

Metal Chelates , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Metal Chelates market. The all-round analysis of this Metal Chelates market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Metal Chelates market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Segmentation

The global metal chelates market can be analyzed on the basis of type, crop type, mode of application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into primary nutrients, micronutrients, secondary nutrients, and other nutrients. Amongst these, micronutrients is the largest segment followed by primary nutrients. Micronutrients is also expected to register the fastest growth until the end of the forecast period in 2025.

By crop type, fruits and vegetables is expected to display a significant growth rate in the metal chelates market during the forecast period. The rising awareness among farmers for the utilization of chelating agents to provide essential nutrients to fruits and vegetables is exhibiting a substantial demand for metal chelates in the sector. The increasing demand for high output of fruits and vegetables is also driving the metal chelates market.

By mode of application, the metal chelates market can be segmented into soil, fertigation, and foliar. Amongst these, foliar is expected to display the highest growth rate until the end of the forecast period in 2025. This is because foliar is easy, cost-effective, and time-effective mode of application, thereby leading to its increasing popularity among farmers.

Global Metal Chelates Market: Regional Overview

The global metal chelates market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is expected to display the highest growth rate due to the increasing adoption of modern agricultural practices. The incessantly increasing demand for high agricultural output for the large population in China and India is driving the growth of the metal chelates market in Asia Pacific.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions and profiles key players operating in the global metal chelates market, namely BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Haifa Chemicals Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Nufarm Limited, Aries Agro Limited, Valagro SPA, Dereti Agronutritional, Van Iperen International, and Protex International.

